Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE) Short Interest Update

Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 86.7% from the September 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Dune Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of DUNE stock remained flat at $9.75 during midday trading on Friday. 166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,504. Dune Acquisition has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $12.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dune Acquisition

In other Dune Acquisition news, major shareholder Paribas Arbitrage Sa Bnp sold 324,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $3,183,280.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional Trading of Dune Acquisition

Dune Acquisition Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DUNE. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dune Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $5,847,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its position in shares of Dune Acquisition by 810.9% during the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 100,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 89,147 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Dune Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $1,062,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Dune Acquisition by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 650,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,467,000 after purchasing an additional 263,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dune Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $675,000. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dune Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses in the technology sector, primarily companies pursuing a Software as a Service.

