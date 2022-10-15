Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

DVAX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Dynavax Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Dynavax Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of DVAX traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.71. 1,186,533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,932,983. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.77. Dynavax Technologies has a 12 month low of $7.26 and a 12 month high of $21.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Dynavax Technologies ( NASDAQ:DVAX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.64. Dynavax Technologies had a return on equity of 107.10% and a net margin of 34.58%. The company had revenue of $256.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.57 million. Equities analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dynavax Technologies news, COO David F. Novack sold 26,250 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total value of $444,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 53,213 shares in the company, valued at $900,363.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Dynavax Technologies news, COO David F. Novack sold 26,250 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total value of $444,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 53,213 shares in the company, valued at $900,363.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Francis Cano sold 15,000 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $257,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,719.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,109 shares of company stock worth $1,088,474. 9.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynavax Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVAX. State Street Corp grew its position in Dynavax Technologies by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,498,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,376 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in Dynavax Technologies by 430.0% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,445,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,700 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,684,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Dynavax Technologies by 507.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 864,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,880,000 after purchasing an additional 721,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,250,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,748,000 after buying an additional 629,200 shares during the period. 96.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

Further Reading

