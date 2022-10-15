Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EXP. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $146.00 to $136.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Eagle Materials to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $156.18.

Eagle Materials Stock Performance

Eagle Materials stock traded down $4.44 on Wednesday, hitting $111.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,384. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.94. Eagle Materials has a one year low of $101.98 and a one year high of $169.15.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $561.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.82 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 33.25%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.37%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Materials

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 23,942 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 7,580 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 152.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 27,073 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 16,331 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 36,131 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

