Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) Short Interest Update

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a growth of 111.9% from the September 15th total of 547,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 380,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Eagle Point Credit Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ECC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,053. Eagle Point Credit has a 12-month low of $10.32 and a 12-month high of $15.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.93 million, a P/E ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 0.86.

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The investment management company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $28.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.10 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Eagle Point Credit will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Point Credit Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Point Credit

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.12%. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -123.44%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 80,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eagle Point Credit by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Eagle Point Credit during the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Eagle Point Credit by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 94,434 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 10,756 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Eagle Point Credit by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 37,654 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.18% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Point Credit

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

Featured Articles

