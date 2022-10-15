Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Purchased by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ETN. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 288.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 105.0% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $446,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,911,944.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Eaton news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $227,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,858.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $446,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,911,944.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eaton Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $134.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $141.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $122.50 and a twelve month high of $175.72. The stock has a market cap of $53.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.14.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. Eaton had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on ETN shares. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 price target on Eaton in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Eaton from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Eaton from $176.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price target on Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eaton in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.46.

About Eaton

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.