eCash (XEC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $4.63 Million

eCash (XEC) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 15th. eCash has a market cap of $711.83 million and approximately $4.63 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, eCash has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. One eCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,127.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $108.80 or 0.00568813 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.95 or 0.00255897 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00050911 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000728 BTC.
- Wibcoin (WBBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
eCash Profile
eCash (CRYPTO:XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 18,899,704,673,313 coins and its circulating supply is 19,198,492,173,303 coins. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for eCash is e.cash.
Buying and Selling eCash
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.
