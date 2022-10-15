Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 992,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,821 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $152,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.9% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 73,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.1% in the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 97,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 99.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752 shares during the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.7% in the second quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 50,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,736,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 31.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 368,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,706,000 after purchasing an additional 89,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ECL traded down $4.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $139.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,237,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,630. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.98. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.93 and a 12-month high of $238.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 8.17%. Ecolab’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

In other Ecolab news, major shareholder William H. Gates III purchased 66,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $174.76 per share, for a total transaction of $11,608,782.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 31,080,989 shares in the company, valued at $5,431,713,637.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ecolab news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total value of $392,518.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,752.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder William H. Gates III purchased 66,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $174.76 per share, for a total transaction of $11,608,782.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 31,080,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,431,713,637.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 274,284 shares of company stock worth $47,244,385. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Ecolab to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Northcoast Research upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ecolab from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Ecolab from $168.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.35.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

