Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.60.
Ecopetrol Stock Down 5.7 %
NYSE EC opened at $9.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.97. Ecopetrol has a 12 month low of $8.59 and a 12 month high of $19.81. The company has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23, a PEG ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.58.
Ecopetrol Company Profile
Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.
