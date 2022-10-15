Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.60.

Ecopetrol Stock Down 5.7 %

NYSE EC opened at $9.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.97. Ecopetrol has a 12 month low of $8.59 and a 12 month high of $19.81. The company has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23, a PEG ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 87.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Ecopetrol by 29.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 120,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 27,200 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Ecopetrol by 16.7% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,647,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,646,000 after purchasing an additional 235,432 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Ecopetrol during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,603,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Ecopetrol during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,759,000. 1.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

