Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT) Short Interest Up 107.3% in September

Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, an increase of 107.3% from the September 15th total of 694,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 610,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:ECVT traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 616,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,220. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -34.12 and a beta of 0.84. Ecovyst has a twelve month low of $8.24 and a twelve month high of $13.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.15 and a 200 day moving average of $9.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $225.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.39 million. Ecovyst had a negative net margin of 4.90% and a positive return on equity of 12.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ecovyst will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 13,000,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total transaction of $108,680,250.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 274,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,294,259.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 13,000,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total transaction of $108,680,250.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 274,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,294,259.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Joseph S. Koscinski acquired 11,400 shares of Ecovyst stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.79 per share, with a total value of $100,206.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 454,086 shares in the company, valued at $3,991,415.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 31,400 shares of company stock worth $274,906 in the last 90 days. 3.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Ecovyst by 13.9% during the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 956,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,074,000 after buying an additional 116,635 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Ecovyst by 44.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 6,342 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ecovyst during the second quarter valued at $242,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ecovyst by 149.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 299,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 179,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ecovyst by 168.5% during the second quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 429,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 269,305 shares in the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ECVT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Ecovyst from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Ecovyst from $11.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.38.

Ecovyst Inc provides specialty catalysts and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. The Ecoservices segment offers sulfuric acid recycling services for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

