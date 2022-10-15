Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Edison International from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Edison International in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reissued an underperform rating on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Edison International from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edison International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.10.

Edison International Stock Performance

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $55.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a PE ratio of 41.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.39. Edison International has a one year low of $54.45 and a one year high of $73.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Edison International Announces Dividend

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 212.12%.

Institutional Trading of Edison International

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SFE Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in Edison International by 0.5% in the first quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 32,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Edison International by 12.4% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Edison International by 4.3% during the first quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in Edison International by 1.0% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 17,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Edison International by 2.9% in the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 6,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

