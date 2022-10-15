Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an underweight rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock.

ESTC has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Elastic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Elastic from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Elastic from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $122.36.

Get Elastic alerts:

Elastic Trading Down 2.6 %

ESTC opened at $61.50 on Tuesday. Elastic has a twelve month low of $50.74 and a twelve month high of $189.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.08 and a 200-day moving average of $76.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of -24.02 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elastic

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.10). Elastic had a negative return on equity of 48.44% and a negative net margin of 25.99%. The firm had revenue of $250.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.78 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Elastic will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 1,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total transaction of $117,063.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,238,706.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 1,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total transaction of $117,063.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,238,706.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 7,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total transaction of $665,187.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,110 shares in the company, valued at $11,167,040.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,043 shares of company stock valued at $1,411,220. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Elastic

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTC. XN LP increased its holdings in Elastic by 343.5% during the first quarter. XN LP now owns 1,298,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,466,000 after buying an additional 1,005,396 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Elastic during the second quarter worth about $63,798,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Elastic by 37.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,077,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,240,000 after buying an additional 843,403 shares during the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Elastic during the second quarter worth about $50,252,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Elastic during the second quarter worth about $38,901,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.