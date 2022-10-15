Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) PT Lowered to $22.00 at Barclays

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ESI has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com downgraded Element Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Element Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an underperform rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Element Solutions from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.86.

Element Solutions Stock Down 1.5 %

Element Solutions stock opened at $16.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.38. Element Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $15.31 and a fifty-two week high of $26.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.32.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $677.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.97 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 6.15%. Element Solutions’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Element Solutions will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.23%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Element Solutions

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Element Solutions by 3.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,844,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,832,000 after buying an additional 740,230 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,627,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,749,000 after purchasing an additional 984,222 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,221,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,951,000 after purchasing an additional 740,817 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,989,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,777,000 after purchasing an additional 357,956 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,332,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,521,000 after purchasing an additional 55,674 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

