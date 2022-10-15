Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) PT Lowered to $24.00

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Bank of America from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ESI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Element Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an underperform rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Element Solutions has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.86.

Element Solutions stock opened at $16.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.38. Element Solutions has a 1 year low of $15.31 and a 1 year high of $26.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $677.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.97 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Element Solutions will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.23%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESI. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Element Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Element Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Element Solutions by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Element Solutions by 1,473.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Element Solutions by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

