Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) PT Lowered to $24.00

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Bank of America from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ESI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Element Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an underperform rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Element Solutions has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.86.
Element Solutions Price Performance
Element Solutions stock opened at $16.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.38. Element Solutions has a 1 year low of $15.31 and a 1 year high of $26.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.13.
Element Solutions Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.23%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESI. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Element Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Element Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Element Solutions by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Element Solutions by 1,473.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Element Solutions by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.
Element Solutions Company Profile
Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Element Solutions (ESI)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.