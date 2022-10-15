Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lessened its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at $201,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 152.7% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 27,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,874,000 after purchasing an additional 16,539 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.6% in the second quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 4,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 66.3% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,143,000 after purchasing an additional 10,017 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 89,458 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.85, for a total value of $29,776,095.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,875,441 shares in the company, valued at $34,574,940,536.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $304.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.64. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 62,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 89,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.85, for a total transaction of $29,776,095.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,875,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,574,940,536.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 343,666 shares of company stock valued at $114,843,896. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $331.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $314.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $309.56. The company has a market capitalization of $314.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.32. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $231.87 and a 1 year high of $341.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LLY. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $412.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.59.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

