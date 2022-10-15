Elrond (EGLD) Price Hits $55.81 on Exchanges

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. During the last seven days, Elrond has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. One Elrond coin can currently be bought for $55.81 or 0.00291946 BTC on major exchanges. Elrond has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and approximately $61.84 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003087 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000254 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000316 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00014368 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000298 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,243.38 or 0.27429933 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000754 BTC.
Elrond Profile
EGLD uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 23,016,298 coins and its circulating supply is 23,561,585 coins. Elrond’s official website is elrond.com. The Reddit community for Elrond is https://reddit.com/r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Elrond is elrond.com/blog.
Elrond Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Elrond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elrond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.