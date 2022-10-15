Elrond (EGLD) Trading Up 1.5% Over Last 7 Days

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 15th. Elrond has a total market cap of $1.32 billion and $63.65 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elrond coin can now be bought for $55.89 or 0.00292006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Elrond has traded up 1.5% against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003104 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000255 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000316 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00014691 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000295 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,252.46 or 0.27460700 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000751 BTC.
Elrond Coin Profile
Elrond uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 23,016,298 coins and its circulating supply is 23,557,389 coins. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Elrond is elrond.com/blog. The official website for Elrond is elrond.com. The Reddit community for Elrond is https://reddit.com/r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Elrond Coin Trading
