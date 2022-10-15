Emerald Advisers LLC Buys 2,997 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 82.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,632 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 175.0% during the 1st quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $2,461,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,215. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $10,764,867.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,931,662.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $2,461,856.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 204,788 shares of company stock valued at $21,776,756. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABT opened at $100.91 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $96.67 and a 12-month high of $142.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.64.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.25%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

