Emerald Advisers LLC Decreases Stake in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS)

Emerald Advisers LLC reduced its position in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 213,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,951 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in PlayAGS were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,049,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,671,000 after purchasing an additional 970,907 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,807,000 after purchasing an additional 54,296 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 389,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 42,100 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 267,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 70,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saltoro Capital LP raised its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 136.6% in the 1st quarter. Saltoro Capital LP now owns 255,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 147,620 shares in the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of PlayAGS from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of PlayAGS from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PlayAGS from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of PlayAGS from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of PlayAGS from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

AGS opened at $5.87 on Friday. PlayAGS Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $10.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.09.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a negative return on equity of 33.94%. The company had revenue of $76.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.35 million. Equities research analysts predict that PlayAGS Inc will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

