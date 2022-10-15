Emerald Advisers LLC Has $564,000 Stake in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Emerald Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) by 94.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,467 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 493,867 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in OceanFirst Financial were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in OceanFirst Financial by 89.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,347,261 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $27,080,000 after purchasing an additional 634,978 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its position in OceanFirst Financial by 75.8% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,411,803 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $28,377,000 after purchasing an additional 608,846 shares in the last quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,211,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in OceanFirst Financial by 3.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,902,827 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $58,348,000 after purchasing an additional 106,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in OceanFirst Financial by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,026,809 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,838,000 after purchasing an additional 93,848 shares in the last quarter. 70.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OceanFirst Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ OCFC opened at $20.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.79. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $18.24 and a fifty-two week high of $24.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

OceanFirst Financial Increases Dividend

OceanFirst Financial ( NASDAQ:OCFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $98.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.50 million. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 25.39% and a return on equity of 8.02%. On average, equities analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This is a boost from OceanFirst Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is presently 48.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other OceanFirst Financial news, Director Michael D. Devlin sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total transaction of $1,236,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,069.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating).

