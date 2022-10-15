Emerald Advisers LLC Has $8.60 Million Stock Position in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Emerald Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 431,772 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 18,810 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC owned approximately 2.28% of Chuy’s worth $8,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Chuy’s by 171.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Chuy’s in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Chuy’s by 729.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,515 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Chuy’s by 27.2% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,154 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Chuy’s by 35.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chuy’s Stock Down 2.4 %

Chuy’s stock opened at $24.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.85. The stock has a market cap of $466.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 1.60. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.64 and a 12 month high of $34.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chuy’s ( NASDAQ:CHUY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $110.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.07 million. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CHUY. Wedbush lowered their target price on Chuy’s from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chuy’s in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Chuy’s in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. As of December 26, 2021, it operated 96 restaurants in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

