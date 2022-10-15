Emerald Advisers LLC Increases Stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $2,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HZNP. Cim LLC grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 11,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 3,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 60,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

HZNP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $164.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.38.

In other news, EVP Sean M. Clayton purchased 745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.67 per share, with a total value of $49,669.15. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,669.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Sean M. Clayton acquired 745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,669.15. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,669.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 4,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $400,464.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,047 shares in the company, valued at $2,811,260.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $62.51 on Friday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12-month low of $57.84 and a 12-month high of $120.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.79.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.28). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 20.06%. The firm had revenue of $876.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

