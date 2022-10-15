Emerald Advisers LLC Makes New $2.02 Million Investment in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 69,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,000. Emerald Advisers LLC owned about 0.13% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,696 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,472 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,511 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 37,969 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. grew its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 8,999 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SUPN opened at $32.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.79. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.95 and a 52-week high of $36.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Supernus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SUPN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.16). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $170.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SUPN shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Supernus Pharmaceuticals

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 5,000 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total value of $164,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 87,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,876,515.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 5,000 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total value of $164,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 87,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,876,515.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 17,302 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $588,787.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,859,431.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,733 shares of company stock valued at $2,161,863. 7.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

