Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 155,001 Shares of Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT)

Emerald Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 918,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,001 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC owned about 0.47% of Vivid Seats worth $6,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SEAT. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vivid Seats in the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vivid Seats in the 1st quarter valued at $661,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Vivid Seats in the 1st quarter valued at $9,636,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Vivid Seats in the 1st quarter valued at $382,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Vivid Seats in the 1st quarter worth $2,822,000. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SEAT. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Vivid Seats from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Vivid Seats in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on Vivid Seats to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Vivid Seats to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Vivid Seats in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.41.

Shares of Vivid Seats stock opened at $7.46 on Friday. Vivid Seats Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.02 and a 12 month high of $14.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.73.

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Vivid Seats had a negative return on equity of 1.52% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $147.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.41 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vivid Seats Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.

