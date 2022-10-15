Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 22,711 Shares of CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE)

Emerald Advisers LLC reduced its stake in CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 254,509 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,711 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 1.51% of CNB Financial worth $6,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNB Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of CNB Financial by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 224,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,921,000 after purchasing an additional 25,940 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CNB Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of CNB Financial by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 59,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 13,120 shares during the period. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of CNB Financial by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 294,957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,763,000 after purchasing an additional 55,797 shares during the period. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CNB Financial in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at CNB Financial

CNB Financial Trading Down 1.4 %

In related news, Director Francis X. Straub III purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.50 per share, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 33,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,320.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Tito L. Lima purchased 1,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.50 per share, for a total transaction of $25,004.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 10,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,823.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Francis X. Straub III purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.50 per share, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,320.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 5,499 shares of company stock worth $129,387. 3.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CCNE opened at $24.70 on Friday. CNB Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $23.05 and a 52 week high of $28.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.72 and a 200 day moving average of $25.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.85.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. CNB Financial had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $54.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CNB Financial Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNB Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. CNB Financial’s payout ratio is 21.15%.

CNB Financial Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

Featured Stories

