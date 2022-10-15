Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 2,606 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Emerald Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,606 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 0.25% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $10,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RHP. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the first quarter worth about $204,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.7% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 15.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 9.5% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 23,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 150.0% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ryman Hospitality Properties

In other news, Director Christine Pantoya sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $37,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,561.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Rachna Bhasin sold 4,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.53, for a total transaction of $445,069.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,250.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christine Pantoya sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total transaction of $37,608.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,561.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Price Performance

RHP stock opened at $80.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 459.48, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $70.46 and a one year high of $101.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 423.37 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.42.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 55.38%. The business had revenue of $470.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 175.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is 210.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RHP. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $107.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $116.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Truist Financial raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

