Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 308 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Emerald Advisers LLC lessened its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,741 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in HubSpot by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 468 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HUBS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of HubSpot from $436.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of HubSpot from $400.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of HubSpot from $617.00 to $444.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $506.48.

Insider Activity at HubSpot

HubSpot Stock Down 3.6 %

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.20, for a total transaction of $2,373,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 675,066 shares in the company, valued at $188,478,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.20, for a total transaction of $2,373,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 675,066 shares in the company, valued at $188,478,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,630,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,200 shares of company stock worth $4,884,200. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HUBS opened at $256.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $315.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $340.06. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $245.03 and a twelve month high of $866.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.78 and a beta of 1.60.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.16). HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $421.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.67 million. Equities research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

HubSpot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

