Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 48,491 Shares of Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN)

Emerald Advisers LLC cut its holdings in Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 576,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,491 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 1.51% of Trinity Capital worth $8,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Trinity Capital by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 888,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,156,000 after purchasing an additional 75,498 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Trinity Capital by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 133,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 65,333 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trinity Capital by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 113,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 49,087 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $936,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Trinity Capital by 2,423.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 34,700 shares in the last quarter. 28.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Kyle Steven Brown bought 3,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.33 per share, with a total value of $49,929.81. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 19,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,843.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kyle Steven Brown acquired 3,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.33 per share, with a total value of $49,929.81. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 19,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,843.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steve Louis Brown acquired 24,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.75 per share, with a total value of $391,151.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,922,849.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 34,152 shares of company stock valued at $536,587. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Trinity Capital Trading Up 0.5 %

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRIN. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Trinity Capital in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Trinity Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

Shares of TRIN opened at $13.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Trinity Capital Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.86 and a 1-year high of $20.26.

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Trinity Capital had a net margin of 59.17% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $33.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.24 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trinity Capital Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Trinity Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.19%.

About Trinity Capital

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in Lutherville-Timonium, Maryland, San Diego, California and Austin, Texas.

Featured Stories

