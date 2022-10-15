Emerald Advisers LLC Takes Position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 67,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,670,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel in the 2nd quarter worth about $578,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Allegiant Travel by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in Allegiant Travel by 326.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 9,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 7,069 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Allegiant Travel by 291.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 92,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,495,000 after buying an additional 69,113 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Allegiant Travel by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,250 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $90,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,187,772.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,250 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $90,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,187,772.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.77, for a total transaction of $98,472.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,849,606.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,646 shares of company stock worth $555,923 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $66.71 on Friday. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $63.78 and a fifty-two week high of $198.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.63.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. The company had revenue of $629.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.22 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 3.51%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALGT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $150.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allegiant Travel has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.20.

About Allegiant Travel

(Get Rating)

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.