Emerald Advisors LLC Acquires 590 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

Emerald Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $6,638,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $1,321,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter worth $1,944,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 473.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,915,000 after buying an additional 43,867 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of QQQM opened at $107.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.32. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $104.62 and a 12-month high of $167.91.

