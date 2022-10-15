Emerald Advisors LLC Has $387,000 Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Emerald Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lpwm LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 883.9% during the 1st quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 110,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,630,000 after purchasing an additional 99,262 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 23,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $94.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.31 and a 200-day moving average of $101.63. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.18 and a fifty-two week high of $115.50.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

