Emerald Advisors LLC Invests $203,000 in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Emerald Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,837 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 476.2% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1,436.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EOG shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $152.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.85.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

EOG Resources stock opened at $120.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.01 and a 200-day moving average of $118.67. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.67 and a 1 year high of $147.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $70.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.50.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.25). EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.35 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

