Emerald Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Emerald Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Vigilare Wealth Management grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 3,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 4,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 3.9 %

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $148.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $167.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.51. The company has a market capitalization of $135.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $144.46 and a 52-week high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.02% and a net margin of 43.78%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.33%.

Texas Instruments announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 15th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on TXN. Benchmark began coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,955,124.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,955,124.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total value of $363,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,415 shares of company stock valued at $10,241,311. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile



Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.



