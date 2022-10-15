Emerald Advisors LLC Raises Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBIN)

Emerald Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBIN – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 198.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $274,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 23.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 118.7% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 4,389 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF stock opened at $42.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.08 and a 200-day moving average of $49.05. JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $41.39 and a 1-year high of $61.74.

