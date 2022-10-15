Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Acquires New Position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 126,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,973,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned 0.15% of Cytokinetics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the second quarter valued at about $5,670,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 57.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 324,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,745,000 after purchasing an additional 118,403 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 5.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Cytokinetics during the second quarter worth about $1,006,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 18.3% during the second quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $53.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $56.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.83.

In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $404,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 409,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,579,521.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Cytokinetics news, Director John T. Henderson sold 21,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $1,195,439.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,049 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,252.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $404,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 409,472 shares in the company, valued at $16,579,521.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 124,772 shares of company stock valued at $6,155,894 over the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CYTK opened at $45.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of -17.74 and a beta of 1.06. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $29.26 and a 1 year high of $55.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 9.01 and a current ratio of 9.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.39.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $88.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 142.85% and a negative return on equity of 118.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 3029.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.86) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

