Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has $2.71 Million Position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lowered its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 448,643 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 85,883 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises were worth $2,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BW. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Price Performance
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock opened at $6.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $564.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05 and a beta of 2.36. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.19 and a 52-week high of $10.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.70.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently commented on BW shares. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to $13.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to $10.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.
