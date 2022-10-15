Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Invests $1.56 Million in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 42,394 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned 0.44% of First Internet Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,464 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. 70.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Internet Bancorp alerts:

First Internet Bancorp Stock Up 0.6 %

INBK stock opened at $31.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.79 million, a PE ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.64. First Internet Bancorp has a twelve month low of $29.07 and a twelve month high of $53.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.22.

First Internet Bancorp Dividend Announcement

First Internet Bancorp ( NASDAQ:INBK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.04). First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 27.30%. The business had revenue of $29.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. First Internet Bancorp’s payout ratio is 5.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on INBK shares. StockNews.com lowered First Internet Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Piper Sandler lowered First Internet Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Internet Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

About First Internet Bancorp

(Get Rating)

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.