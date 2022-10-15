Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Invests $95,000 in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,458,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,435,000 after acquiring an additional 118,028 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,527,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,892,000 after acquiring an additional 284,978 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter worth about $513,164,000. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 1,327,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,677,000 after purchasing an additional 445,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth about $183,696,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $117.82 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.85 and a 1 year high of $195.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.51, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.18). Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTWO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $160.00 price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.28.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

