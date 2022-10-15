Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Lowers Stake in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lowered its stake in shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 822,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,901 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 2.22% of PlayAGS worth $4,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AGS. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in PlayAGS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PlayAGS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its position in PlayAGS by 222.7% in the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 12,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 8,655 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in PlayAGS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in PlayAGS by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 47,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

PlayAGS Price Performance

Shares of AGS opened at $5.87 on Friday. PlayAGS Inc has a twelve month low of $4.21 and a twelve month high of $10.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.09, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PlayAGS ( NYSE:AGS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a negative return on equity of 33.94%. The firm had revenue of $76.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PlayAGS Inc will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

AGS has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of PlayAGS from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of PlayAGS from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of PlayAGS from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of PlayAGS from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of PlayAGS from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

PlayAGS Profile

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

