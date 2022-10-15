Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Purchases 349 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2,233.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,893.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 180,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,144,131.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total value of $2,426,893.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,252 shares in the company, valued at $36,144,131.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $526,567.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,999 shares in the company, valued at $4,862,586.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,114 shares of company stock worth $20,787,583. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on CRWD. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.71.

CRWD opened at $145.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $178.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.72. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.00 and a 52 week high of $298.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $535.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

