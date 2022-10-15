Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Purchases New Position in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 265.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 31.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the first quarter valued at about $209,000.

Insider Activity

In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder Mark E. Jr. Jones sold 811 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $44,629.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 33,472 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.95, for a total value of $1,872,758.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,404,926.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mark E. Jr. Jones sold 811 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $44,629.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 251,456 shares of company stock worth $15,043,623 in the last three months. Company insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Goosehead Insurance Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. William Blair cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.20.

Shares of GSHD stock opened at $29.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 267.48, a PEG ratio of 642.99 and a beta of 1.18. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a one year low of $29.23 and a one year high of $175.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.43.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $53.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 1.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share.

About Goosehead Insurance

(Get Rating)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Featured Stories

