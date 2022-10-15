Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Sells 251,522 Shares of CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lessened its stake in shares of CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Rating) by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251,522 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 0.58% of CVRx worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CVRx by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 463,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after buying an additional 69,718 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in CVRx by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 400,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after buying an additional 33,320 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CVRx by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 399,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after buying an additional 4,233 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVRx during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,756,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in CVRx by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 247,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 10,096 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

CVRx Stock Down 2.8 %

CVRX stock opened at $8.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.99. CVRx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $19.49. The firm has a market cap of $183.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 0.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVRx ( NASDAQ:CVRX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54). CVRx had a negative return on equity of 26.70% and a negative net margin of 233.69%. The business had revenue of $5.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 million. Research analysts expect that CVRx, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Craig Hallum started coverage on CVRx in a report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

CVRx Profile

(Get Rating)

CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. It offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure (HF) with reduced ejection fraction or systolic HF.

