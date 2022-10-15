Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp. (NYSE:EPWR) Short Interest Down 20.0% in September

Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp. (NYSE:EPWR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the September 15th total of 5,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 72,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,387. Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I has a 1-year low of $9.69 and a 1-year high of $9.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.85.

Institutional Trading of Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPWR. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I during the 2nd quarter worth about $154,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I during the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 125,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 261,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 114,500 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,015,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,992,000 after acquiring an additional 6,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Company Profile

Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in New York, New York.

