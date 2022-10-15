Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Holdings Cut by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust lowered its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 33.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,002 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 23,800 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 605.2% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 136.4% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. First Command Bank increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 96.4% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on ENB. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.09.

Enbridge Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $35.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.80. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.02 and a 12-month high of $47.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.46%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.668 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.43%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.00%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

