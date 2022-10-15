Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

EHC has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $83.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.89.

Encompass Health stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.04. 434,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,418. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.85. Encompass Health has a twelve month low of $44.33 and a twelve month high of $74.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.01.

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.08). Encompass Health had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Encompass Health will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.35%.

In other news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 20,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total transaction of $1,088,909.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,895 shares in the company, valued at $23,477,658.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 318.9% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,900 shares in the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Encompass Health in the first quarter worth $81,506,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 88.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,685,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,494,000 after purchasing an additional 792,813 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Encompass Health in the first quarter worth $47,388,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 40.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,146,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,335,000 after acquiring an additional 613,547 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

