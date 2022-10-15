Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Encore Capital Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:ECPG traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.97. 157,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,972. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Encore Capital Group has a 1-year low of $45.12 and a 1-year high of $72.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.62.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.26. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $356.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.75 million. Research analysts expect that Encore Capital Group will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Encore Capital Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,647 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its position in Encore Capital Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 74,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Encore Capital Group by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,293 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

