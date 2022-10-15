Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Encore Capital Group Price Performance
NASDAQ:ECPG traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.97. 157,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,972. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Encore Capital Group has a 1-year low of $45.12 and a 1-year high of $72.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.62.
Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.26. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $356.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.75 million. Research analysts expect that Encore Capital Group will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Encore Capital Group
Encore Capital Group Company Profile
Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.
