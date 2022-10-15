Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Short Interest Up 96.1% in September

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,980,000 shares, an increase of 96.1% from the September 15th total of 2,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Endeavor Group

In other Endeavor Group news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 56,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of 25.52, for a total value of 1,442,518.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,186,935.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christian Muirhead sold 19,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of 24.00, for a total transaction of 458,616.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 144,648. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Lublin sold 56,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of 25.52, for a total transaction of 1,442,518.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,510 shares in the company, valued at 1,186,935.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 144,363 shares of company stock valued at $3,607,909. 84.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Endeavor Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 214.2% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 30,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 20,604 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $408,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,057,000. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,096,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.92% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Price Performance

EDR stock traded up 0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching 20.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,308,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,005,185. The stock has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Endeavor Group has a fifty-two week low of 17.42 and a fifty-two week high of 35.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is 22.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is 22.68.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported 0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.24 by 0.08. The company had revenue of 1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.18 billion. Endeavor Group had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 13.22%. Equities research analysts expect that Endeavor Group will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Endeavor Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Endeavor Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Endeavor Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 31.45.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

