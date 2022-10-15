Energi (NRG) Market Cap Reaches $8.92 Million

Energi (NRG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. During the last week, Energi has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. One Energi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000816 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Energi has a market capitalization of $8.92 million and $175,533.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00081730 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00060559 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000546 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00015541 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00026005 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000316 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00007275 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000215 BTC.

About Energi

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 57,261,285 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Energi’s official website is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

