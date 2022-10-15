Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Stock Holdings Cut by Dfpg Investments LLC

Dfpg Investments LLC reduced its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 556,293 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 78,493 shares during the period. Energy Transfer makes up approximately 2.4% of Dfpg Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $5,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 37.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 281,378 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 76,745 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 48.5% during the second quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 30,618 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 11.3% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 61,847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 6,287 shares during the period. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the second quarter worth about $6,566,000. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Shares of ET opened at $11.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.78. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $7.96 and a 52-week high of $12.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $25.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.88 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 4.83%. Research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 73.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ET. Barclays boosted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

Insider Transactions at Energy Transfer

In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 2,428,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.04 per share, for a total transaction of $29,242,113.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 52,007,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,166,976.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,591,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $17,406,546.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 49,578,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,388,538.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 2,428,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.04 per share, with a total value of $29,242,113.88. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 52,007,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,166,976.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

