Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV) Director Sells $88,725.00 in Stock

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) Director William Gross sold 16,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total value of $88,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,639,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,953,018.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

William Gross also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 26th, William Gross sold 16,250 shares of Energy Vault stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total value of $78,487.50.

Energy Vault Trading Down 9.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NRGV opened at $4.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.07. Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.97 and a 52-week high of $22.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Vault

Energy Vault ( NYSE:NRGV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Energy Vault during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Energy Vault by 8.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Vault during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Energy Vault during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Energy Vault during the first quarter worth approximately $147,000. 29.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NRGV. Chardan Capital began coverage on Energy Vault in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Energy Vault from $18.00 to $11.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Energy Vault to $11.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Energy Vault from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Energy Vault from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.67.

Energy Vault Company Profile

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers gravity-based storage systems, including EVx Platform, a scalable, modular product line starting from 40-megawatt hour to multi-gigawatt hours to address grid resiliency needs in shorter durations; Energy Vault Resiliency Center, a scalable, gigawatt hour scale product line designed to address grid resiliency needs to manage energy disruptive climate events; and Energy Vault solutions.

