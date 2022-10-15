Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) Short Interest Update

Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 249,100 shares, a growth of 106.9% from the September 15th total of 120,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 498.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on EGHSF shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Enghouse Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Securities downgraded Enghouse Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Enghouse Systems from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th.

Enghouse Systems Stock Performance

EGHSF remained flat at $20.74 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 958. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.26 and its 200 day moving average is $24.74. Enghouse Systems has a 1-year low of $18.65 and a 1-year high of $48.40.

Enghouse Systems Company Profile

Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

